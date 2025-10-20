Alnwick Town ladies safely through in cup after putting six past North Shields Athletic

By Jon Tait
Published 20th Oct 2025, 11:35 BST
Alnwick Town ladies scored six times in the cup. Picture: Michael Cookplaceholder image
Alnwick Town ladies scored six times in the cup. Picture: Michael Cook
Alnwick Town ladies cruised through into the next round of the Northumberland FA Women’s Cup with a 6-0 win over North Shields Athletic.

Their scorers were Sophie Greener, Taylor Straughan, Ellie White, Catherine Johnston, Isla Third and Abbie Blackwood.

Alnwick go to second-placed Thornaby in the NERWL Premier Division this Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Orla Callaghan hit a hat-trick in Morpeth’s 3-0 success at Prudhoe Town.

Callaghan was on target in the 25th, 85th and 90th minutes as the Highwaylasses again finished strongly.

The result put Morpeth top of the Northumberland Premiership on goal difference ahead of West Allotment Celtic.

Morpeth are at Newcastle East End this weekend.

Related topics:Morpeth
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice