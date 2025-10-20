Alnwick Town ladies safely through in cup after putting six past North Shields Athletic
Their scorers were Sophie Greener, Taylor Straughan, Ellie White, Catherine Johnston, Isla Third and Abbie Blackwood.
Alnwick go to second-placed Thornaby in the NERWL Premier Division this Sunday.
Orla Callaghan hit a hat-trick in Morpeth’s 3-0 success at Prudhoe Town.
Callaghan was on target in the 25th, 85th and 90th minutes as the Highwaylasses again finished strongly.
The result put Morpeth top of the Northumberland Premiership on goal difference ahead of West Allotment Celtic.
Morpeth are at Newcastle East End this weekend.