News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Alnwick Town Ladies make it through to the last 16 of cup after win against Ponteland United

Alnwick Town Ladies are through to the next round of the North East Regional Women’s League (NERWL)Cup after beating Ponteland United on Sunday.
By Janet Bew
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Alnwick Town Ladies players shake hands with their opponents after their cup win. Picture: John Vernon MasonAlnwick Town Ladies players shake hands with their opponents after their cup win. Picture: John Vernon Mason
Alnwick Town Ladies players shake hands with their opponents after their cup win. Picture: John Vernon Mason

Alnwick were the favourites to win the first-round tie, sitting a league above their opponents, who had seven players unavailable and were unable to name any subs on the day.

After successfully negotiating the preliminary round thanks to an 8-0 win against Gateshead, this was a much tighter affair, with Alnwick running out 3-2 winners thanks to goals from Katie Ellwood, Chloe Young – who have both now scored three goals in their two games this season – the winner coming from Emily Henderson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team’s next match is away at Barnsley in the league on Sunday, when they will play at the famous Oakwell stadium, home of Barnsley FC. It will be the Barnsley women’s team’s first match as an official Barnsley FC women’s team.

Most Popular

The next home game is against Bradford City on September 10, kick-off at 2pm.

The women’s game is growing in popularity year-on-year. Four years ago only six of the 73 clubs with men’s teams in Northumberland had women’s teams, the NERWL now has 36 teams split into three divisions, with Alnwick Town playing in the Premier league, above the Northern and Southern leagues.

Famously, Lucy Bronze, the losing Women’s World Cup finalist with England who now plays in Spain for Barcelona, had to leave Alnwick Town when she was 12 years old because the FA wouldn’t allow her to play football for the boys’ team and Alnwick Town didn’t have a women’s team.

Related topics:Alnwick Town LadiesAlnwickBarnsley