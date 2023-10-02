News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Town Ladies hold on in Women's FA Cup tie against South Shields to progress to third round

Two goals from Megan Sprot were enough to see Alnwick Town Ladies through to the next round of the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday.
By Janet Bew
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 17:29 BST- 1 min read
Alnwick Town Ladies beat South Shields in the second qualifying round of the Women's FA Cup on Sunday. Picture: John MasonAlnwick Town Ladies beat South Shields in the second qualifying round of the Women's FA Cup on Sunday. Picture: John Mason
Having lost 2-0 away at Spennymoor Town in the league the previous weekend, Alnwick Town Ladies were looking to get back to winning ways.

They made the trip to South Shields for the second qualifying round of the cup and eased any early nerves when Sprot scored in the opening minutes.

She doubled the visitors’ lead with another well-taken goal after 20 minutes.

Alnwick Town then had to defend resolutely to keep out the Mariners, who grabbed a goal back from the penalty spot in the second half, but Alnwick held on for the win.

Defender Becky Robinson was named the player of the match for her battling display.

The club has announced that Katie Glendening is joining the squad and will play when her university studies permit.