Alnwick Town Ladies beat South Shields in the second qualifying round of the Women's FA Cup on Sunday. Picture: John Mason

Having lost 2-0 away at Spennymoor Town in the league the previous weekend, Alnwick Town Ladies were looking to get back to winning ways.

They made the trip to South Shields for the second qualifying round of the cup and eased any early nerves when Sprot scored in the opening minutes.

She doubled the visitors’ lead with another well-taken goal after 20 minutes.

Alnwick Town then had to defend resolutely to keep out the Mariners, who grabbed a goal back from the penalty spot in the second half, but Alnwick held on for the win.

Defender Becky Robinson was named the player of the match for her battling display.