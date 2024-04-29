Alnwick Town Ladies have a two matches to forget as they lose in cup and league
They went behind when Victoria Chincharo curled in from 30 yards, but levelled just before half time through player of the match Catherine Johnston.
Kirstie Nicholls’ strike from just inside the box restored the South Yorkshire side’s lead and they added a third when Jodie Gregory broke free to slot home.
Town also suffered County Cup final heartache when they went down 3-1 against Ponteland United at Whitley Park last week.
Jessica Richardson shot Pont ahead after just four minutes and they added a second through Rachel Bell right on half time.
Alnwick pulled one back five minutes into the second half as Libby Rees put away the loose ball from a corner, but United retained their two-goal advantage when Bell lobbed in her second from 25 yards.
The black and whites travel to face South Shields this weekend.
