Alnwick Town ladies have a day to remember and forget, Morpeth win again and Ponteland progress in the cup

Lucy Cuthbertson netted five times as Alnwick Town ladies reserves annihilated Lemington in Northumberland Division Two.

The black and whites were 11-1 up at the break and didn’t take their foot off the gas as they slammed in 10 more in the second period to record an incredible 21-1 victory.

With the reserves winning their previous game 7-0 at Seaton Sluice, they’re really hitting their groove after being defeated in their four opening fixtures.

Emily Macfarlane and Chloe McCleary both hit four, Erin Givens netted a hat-trick, Sophie Matthews struck twice and Jessica Jones, Kimberleigh Luke and Molly Roberts all joined them on the scoresheet.

Alnwick Town ladies first team went down to a 3-0 defeat at second-placed Thornaby in the NERWFL Premier.

They take on struggling Wallsend Boys Club on Sunday, looking to improve on their seventh spot in the table.

Wallsend have lost all four of their opening fixtures and the ladies will hope to pile on the pressure.

Morpeth Town ladies meanwhile remain in pole position at the top of the Northumberland Premiership.

They were 2-1 winners at Newcastle East End to go three points clear of West Allotment Celtic with Orla Callaghan and Keira Davidson – with just four minutes to go – getting on the scoresheet.

Town travel to Cramlington United on Thursday, October 30.

Ponteland United Women maintained their unbeaten start to the season and progressed through to the Second Round of the FA Cup in doing so.

First round hosts Bolton Wanderers scored first but Kylie Holmes responded for Ponteland and it was all square at half time.

With neither side able to force a winner in the second half, the game went to penalties.

Ponteland held their nerve to take the win 4-2.