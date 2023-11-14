Alnwick Town Ladies create history in the FA Cup as they make it through to the second round

Alnwick beat Gateshead 8-0 in the league in August but Sunday’s game was a much tighter affair, with Alnwick prevailing 2-1 in a tough game, with the home team battling right to the end.

The Alnwick goals came from Katie Ellwood and Chloe Young, and Kirsty Armstrong was named Player of the Match for her assured presence in defence.

The Ladies team is due to be back in cup action on Sunday when they face Wallsend BC in the County Cup in what promises to be another tough game. Currently, Wallsend are five points ahead of Alnwick Town in the Premier League table, having lost just once in the league. They beat Hartlepool United Women FC 3-2 on Sunday to take their points tally for the season to 13.