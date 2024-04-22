Alnwick Town Ladies captain believes in squad ahead of County Cup final

Alnwick Town Ladies play Ponteland in the final of the County Cup on Thursday. John Mason

There’s something poignant and inspiring about listening to tunes in the dressing room before a big game, and they don’t come much bigger than the black and whites against Ponteland on Thursday (25th).

The smell of Deep Heat, the clacking of studs on the floor, the nervous energy – and the music. These are the moments that you remember.

“One of our previous players used to play Believe frequently and it provided for a good singalong,” said the Town skipper.

“I’m in charge of the music in the changing rooms. We do have a no phone rule but quite a few break it and don’t offer their music, so it’s on me – I usually go for a mixture of music to cater for all ages as we have quite an age gap,” laughed Latto.

“Although we don’t have the best speaker for away games, so I’ll leave that to our manager to get us a good boom box,” she continued.

“The togetherness is really important. We have some really young players who have done great this season, but we also have a small squad so we rely on each other a lot to get in the right mindset.”

Town have beaten Newcastle East End, Wallsend Boys’ Club and Newcastle United Development en route to the final and Georgia is confident that Alnwick can get a result on Thursday – but she’s not underestimating the opposition.

“We haven’t had the best time in the league this season and have faced different struggles throughout, so it will be nice to get the chance to lift this trophy as not only captain, but as someone who started with Alnwick Ladies from the start and knows how much we deserve an opportunity to celebrate the efforts of the squad over the years and, more specifically, to bring some joy to what has been a mixed season.

“We are extremely keen to get that winning feeling and will give it everything.”