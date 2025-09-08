Alnwick Town ladies bounce back with good win against league newcomers Brunsmeer Athletic

By Jon Tait
Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:23 BST
Action from Alnwick Town Ladies' game. Picture: Michael Cookplaceholder image
Alnwick Town ladies bounced back from a heavy opening day defeat as they smashed eight past newcomers Brunsmeer Athletic at Greensfield.

Catherine Johnson and Libby Rees both hit doubles and they were joined on the scoresheet by Chloe Young, Sophie Greener, Rhiannon Mallaburn and Isla Third in the emphatic 8-2 success.

The black and whites had gone down 7-1 at Bradford City in their NERWFL Premier opener but were all over the side who had won their first fixture 5-3 at Wallsend BC women.

Michelle Stewart was on target for Berwick Rangers women in their 4-1 defeat at Norton & Stockton in their first game at the higher level in the NERWFL Northern Division One.

Morpeth Town ladies were also big winners as they kicked off their Northumberland Women’s Premiership campaign with a 7-1 success over Wallsend BC women u23s.

Ponteland United women will have to wait to get their season underway after their opponents, Sunderland West End, pulled out of the match.

