Alnwick Town Ladies add youth and experience to squad ahead of new season

Alnwick Town Ladies have made a number of signings ahead of the new campaign.

Peter Hately’s black and whites start the NEWFL Premier Division season with a trip to Bradford City on August 31.

Their first home fixture sees them take on new side Brunsmeer Athletic the following Sunday.

Town have brought in Abbie Blackwood, Sophie Greener, Ruby James and Lola Sage so far as they strengthen the squad.

James comes in from Blyth Spartans and Hately said: “We have a bit of a reputation for giving younger players the opportunity to play at this level and I’m sure Ruby will grasp her chance with both hands.

“Ruby has the pace and physicality needed to develop at tier 5 and I’m really pleased she has chosen Alnwick Town as she steps into senior football.”

Mia Hately, Harriet Coombes, Sophie Greener and Josie Forster are familiar faces at Town and have returned to the side.

Hately said of Foster’s return: “This feels like a really important signing for us. Josie returns here with bags of experience at this level which will really benefit what is quite a young squad.

“She won’t just improve us on the pitch either – she’s the sort of character every club wants in the dressing room and I couldn’t be happier that she has chosen to rejoin us.”

Alnwick got their pre-season going with a visit from Durham Cestria in a friendly at Greensfield today (August 3).