Alnwick Town into Bowl semi-finals

Action from the Cowey Cup game between Alnwick Development and Blyth U23s, which ended 4-4, before the visitors won a penalty shoot-out.

Two goals from Kieran Hogg and one from Simon Farrier saw the Northumbrians 3-0 at the break on their trip to Tyneside.

It was a score line which remain unchanged in the second half. Other sides to progress to the last four are Wallington, Cramlington United and Prudhoe Youth Club Seniors.

On Saturday (November 13) Alnwick are home to Killingsorth in the first round of the Challenge Cup.

In the Combination Cup, Rothbury went down to a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of West Moor & Jesmond in the first round.

Coe gave them the lead after 42 minutes, but the visitors turned it around and led 2-1 until McCann scored an injury time equaliser. West Moor & Jesmond won it in extra time with a penalty after 118 minutes.

On Saturday Rothbury are home to FC United of Newcastle in Division 1.

From Division 3, Alnwick Development hosted fellow league challengers Blyth Town U23s in the Cowey Cup.

In a see-saw match, Alnwick found themselves 2-0 down after 23 minutes, which was how it remained to half time.

In the second half Alnwick upped their game and they turned it around, forcing extra time at 3-3.

The visitors re-took the lead, but Cameron Thorpe netted from a free kick to take the game to the lottery that is penalties, where Blyth held their nerve to progress to the next round.

On Saturday Alnwick Development are away to Walker Central in Division 3.

Also in the Cowey Cup, North Sunderland won 2-1 away from home against Red House Farm. Goalscorers for the Seahouses side were Ross Moore and Tom Allan.

On Saturday North Sunderland are home to Ellington Development in the Division 3.