Alnwick Town into Alliance cup final

Alnwick players, officials and supporters celebrate their Benevolent Bowl semi-final victory at Prudhoe.

On Saturday, Alnwick Town travelled to face Prudhoe in the semi-finals of the Northern Alliance Benevolent Bowl where they achieved a 2-1 victory.

The win now sets up a final clash with fellow Premier Division side Wallington on a date to be fixed after they beat Cramlington United 2-0.

On Sunday, Alnwick Town Ladies, looking to match the feat of their male counterparts, took on Wallsend BC in the semi-finals of the Northumberland County Cup.

The game was switched from St James’ Park to the all-weather surface at Craik Park in Morpeth and it was their opponents who adapted best, opening up a 1-0 half-time lead.

In the second half it went from bad to worse for Alnwick as Wallsend scored twice more to go 3-0 in front.

Alnwick pulled a goal back through Lucy McConnell before Michelle Stewart rattled the crossbar.

Stewart then netted from a free kick to make it 3-2, but they failed to capitalise on a penalty which could have got them back on level terms, when the spot kick was saved by the Wallsend keeper.

Wallsend then made the game safe with a fourth.

In Division 1 of the Alliance, Rothbury saw their home game against Wallsend Boys Club postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

In the Division 3, North Sunderland had a good 4-2 away win over Bedlington United SC with goals from Fraser Tait, Stephen Rutter, Sam Aldred and Kyle Jeffrey.

The win puts the Seahouses side fifth in the table on 32 points from their 16 games.

On Saturday NS are in League Cup action when they face Whitley Bay Reserves at home. Rothbury are also home to Whickham U23s whilst on Friday (February 25) there is an eagerly anticipated in-house tie featuring Alnwick Development and Alnwick Town under the floodlights at St James.’

In the North Northumberland League, it was local derby day with Wooler hosting the Lowick-based Berwick Town.