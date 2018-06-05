Alnwick Town host Northern League AGM

Alnwick Town AFC hosted the AGM of the Ebac Northern League in the Guest Hall of Alnwick Castle, by kind permission of His Grace the Duke of Northumberland, who is the Club’s President.

Alnwick Town would also like to thank the Alnwick branch of Specsavers for sponsoring this event. The Club values the support they and other local companies give, as without this the Club would find it difficult to operate.

The meeting was opened by the Ebac Northern League president, George Courtney MBE, who welcomed all the clubs of Divisions 1 and 2 of the Northern League, which is the oldest football league in the world. Alnwick Town AFC is still not certain which league they will be in in 2018-19. They have lodged an appeal against relegation with the FA in London but the hearing date has not yet been fixed.

After the various speeches and reports, the secretary of Alnwick Town, Cyril Cox, was invited to the top table by Mr Courtney and was presented with the ‘Unsung Hero’ of 2017/2018 cup. He was further presented with two cut glass whiskey tumblers. The president then cited Cyril’s 50-plus years in football, 40 of them holding various official posts since 1967, and 10 years helping others in football. The award is for those who help behind the scenes.

Alnwick Castle’s Guest Hall was full with 120 representatives from clubs ranging from Guisborough in the south up to Alnwick in the north, Whitley Bay to the east, and Penrith to the west. Alnwick Town put forward this venue at the end of last season, 2016-17, and could well have pulled out, being in a relegation position, but carried through, keeping their promise to host the AGM at this prestigious location.