Alnwick Town hoping striker Euan Potts will keep his hot streak going in FA Vase

Euan Potts hit a mid-week double to take his goal tally into double figures already this season.

The Alnwick Town striker has been in superb form and his brace in a 3-1 victory against Sunderland West End at St. James’s Park took him to 11 in the six league games he has appeared in. Jaymie Shell added the other.

Manager Richie Latimer’s side picked up another point with a 0-0 draw at Sunderland RCA last Saturday, and Alnwick are back in Northern League Second Division action at St. James’s when they took on Seaham Red Star on Tuesday night with the games coming thick and fast.

They’ll be hoping that hit-man Potts can prove as dangerous in the cups as he has in the league in Saturday’s big FA Vase First Qualifying round tie as they travel down to Lancashire to face Nelson in a massive game at Victoria Park.

The former Football League side are playing in the North West Counties First Division North these days, and have won one and lost two of their three opening fixtures.

“We as a club are really looking forward to travelling down to Nelson. As a player, these were always the best days in football - away games on the bus against teams up and down the country,” said Latimer.

“It’s a competition we would love to go on and do well in. The fairytale of Wembley in the final is what everyone at every club dream of at the start of the season. After being knocked out at home last season in the first round, we will be looking to go down to Nelson to give it a right go in a one-off game,” he continued.

“I believe the form we are in and the goals we have been scoring, with the like of Euan Potts continuing his brilliant start to the season scoring 11 goals in 6 games he played this season, there is no reason we can’t be in the hat come 6pm Saturday.”

Latimer was pleased with the point that his side took on Wearside and is looking for the team to build on that this week.

“It was another good point away from home, at a difficult place to go this season. RCA have started well winning both their first home games, so hopefully that point turns out to be a good one by the end of the season. Performance-wise wasn’t up to the standards we have set ourselves this season so will be looking to improve levels of that performance again this week against Seaham and Nelson.”