Alnwick Town hit four again as they beat Darlington Town

Jamie Clark netted twice in Alnwick Town’s 4-2 win at Darlington Town and said: “I like to keep my personal standards very high, so there’s always room for improvement.”

The sharp number nine shot Alnwick in front in the seventh minute and coolly tucked way a penalty 10 minutes after the break for the third.

Daniel Cherry had made it 2-0 five minutes after his opener and Antonio Agostinho put away number four just 60 seconds after Clark made no mistake from the spot.

Clark has taken his tally to double figures for the season so far with Alnwick scoring four times in three of their last four outings in the Northern League Second Division.

“The lads were buzzing with that performance – two good sides putting on a proper game for the people watching,” said Clark.

“I’m hoping to keep scoring goals and helping the lads get our three points in each and every game we go into.”

Darlington replied twice late on through Ciaran Dixon and Brandon Mallaburn.

Town manager Richard Latimer also felt the side had put in a good performance and says he wants to see the black and whites playing at that standard on a regular basis.

“We picked up where we left off against Billingham Town and started the game very well, getting an early goal that gave us the platform and confidence to play our game,” he told the Gazette.

“For me it's another solid performance and three points, which is the main thing come five o' clock.

“You can see the confidence in the players, both on the pitch and in the changing room, but we need to continue the good run of form, as the message from me and the management team is consistently.”

Alnwick, who are in seventh spot, face fourth-placed Chester-le-Street Town at St James’s Park on Saturday and the boss is looking forward to another good encounter.

“They have been in great form so we are expecting a real test in what looks to be a great game of football for everyone involved,” said Latimer.

“The home form hasn’t been as good as we want it to be so this game is a great opportunity against a team above us in the league to start putting that home form right.”