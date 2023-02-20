Goalmouth action from Alnwick Town v Whitley Bay Reserves. Picture: Alnwick Town

Hat-tricks for Jamie Clark and substitute Michael Laws, along with Jamie Hanson, Lewis Fairbairn, Ross Straughan, Scott Shepherd and a screamer from George Hedley secured the emphatic scoreline and three points in the Bay Plastics Northern Alliance Premier Division.

The last time they scored 11 came in the 1971-72 season at home to Morpeth Town, although it remains short of the record 14-0 win as Alnwick United in a North Northumberland League fixture against Brinkburn in 1920.

They are fifth in the league table, with Jamie Clark now on 16 goals for the season.

Jamie Clark scores from the spot. Picture Alnwick Town

This weekend it’s a derby clash with Rothbury in the second round of the Reeves Investment Cup.

The Hillmen prepared for the eagerly anticipated fixture with a 2-0 home win over Hebburn Town U23’s in the Reeves Independent Division One.

On a clarty surface at Armstrong Park, the Northumbrians dominated the first half, creating a host of chances. They finally broke the deadlock early in the second half when Smith slid in Evans to finish well. A late second goal sealed victory when Loughborough fed Coe, who scored at the second attempt.

In Team Valley Carpets Division Two, struggling North Sunderland went down to a 2-0 home defeat in their home clash against Whitley Bay Sporting Club and are second from bottom. This weekend they travel to third bottom Walker Central.

Match action. Picture: Alnwick Town

There was an eight goal thriller in Division 3 as Amble AFC secured a remarkable 4-4 draw at Ashington Reserves.

The visitors hit back three times in the first half. Joe Henderson got our first with a right foot slotted finish from 15 yards after a nice inside ball from Roan Brayson. Liam Ramsay expertly guided a 22 yard free kick home to score a second equaliser and Joe Henderson converted his second of the match from the spot.

Amble took control in the second half and took the lead with a well executed finish just inside the box by Liam Ramsay, assisted by Dan Ramshaw. But it was not to be as Ashington grabbed an equaliser.

Alnwick Town Ladies’ fixture against Sunderland West End was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, while the Development team went down to a 1-0 home defeat against Newcastle East End.