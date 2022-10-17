Action from Berwick Town v Lowick in the North Northumberland League,,a game Berwick won 11-2.

There were also Alliance wins for Rothbury and Alnwick Development, whilst in the North Northumberland League Wooler picked up a victory.

North Sunderland, Amble, Swarland and Lowick all suffered defeats.

Goals from Lewis Fairbairn, and a brace from newly signed Martin Roper took the headlines for Alnwick, along with a first clean sheet of the season for the team, with goalkeeper Aaron Steavens, who only signed on Friday.

Alnwick are in Challenge Cup action on Saturday (October 22) away to Cramlington United.

In Division 1, Rothbury had a welcome 2-1 home win over Bedlington.

Evan Dunn gave Rothbury a first half lead with a free kick with Kyle Smith doubling the advantage after the break.

Bedlington pulled a goal back but the home side hung on for the win which keeps them third in the table on 20 points. This weekend they are away to sixth placed Hebburn Town.

In Division 2, North Sunderland were away to Wideopen when they went down to a disappointing 7-0 defeat, leaving the Seahouses side second from bottom of the table on nine points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday North Sunderland are away to Walker Central in the Amateur Cup.

In Division 3, Amble lost 5-1 away to league leaders Benton, Amble, who are sixth in the table on 14 points, are away to Hazelrigg Victory in the Cowey Cup on Saturday.

Alnwick Development won 2-1 away to Whitley Bay A and are fourth in the table on 17 points. This weekend they are away to Gosforth Bohemiens Reserves in the Cowey Cup.

In the North Northumberland League, Wooler won 3-2 away at Longhoughton. Goalscorers for the Glendale side were Gregor Sharp, Jack Strangeways and substitute James Guthrie, who scored a second half winner just a minute after being introduced to the field of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad