Alnwick Town fixtures released

Alnwick Town will kick-off the 2025/26 season with a visit to Jarrow.

The Northern League Second Division starts on Saturday, July 26 and the black and whites are at home on the Tuesday night (July 29) to welcome new boys Durham United.

Town’s first four fixtures at St. James’s Park are all on a Tuesday evening with the game against Redcar Town on August 30 their first on a Saturday in the Town.

They take on Tow Law Town (August 5), Sunderland West End (August 12), and Seaham Red Star (August 19) during that time, with away games on the Saturdays at Grangetown Boys Club (August 2), FC Hartlepool (August 9), Sunderland RCA (August 16), and an away game at Ryton & Crawcrook Albion on Tuesday, August 26 in what is always a busy start to the campaign.

Town are on their travels on opening day

Rothbury will face promoted Morpeth FC and Hexham and relegated Stobswood Welfare and Percy Main in Division One of the Northern Alliance next season.

Bedlington, Killingworth, Newcastle Benfield Reserves, Newcastle University A, Sporting Wallsend, Wallsend Boys Club, Whitburn & Cleadon, Whitley Bay SC, Wideopen, Willington Quay Saints and Winlaton Community are the other sides in what looks to be a tough 16-team Division for 2025/26.

The opening fixtures are yet to be released.

North Sunderland line up against AFC Newbiggin Reserves, Blyth Rangers, Blyth Town Reserves, Cramlington Town Independent, Ellington, FC United of Newcastle, Forest Hall, Gosforth Bohemians Reserves, Great Park FC, Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs, North Shields Ath Reserves, Prudhoe YC Sen Reserves, Walker Central, Whickham FC Reserves and Wrekenton Blue Star in Division Two.