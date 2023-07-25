The development squad in action last season. The club has announced the team will not be competing in the league this season. Picture: Alnwick Town FC

In a statement on their social media pages on Monday (July 24) night, the club said: “It is with great sadness that the club announces our senior men's Development Squad will not compete in the 2023/24 season.”

The team had been due to take its place in the Northern Alliance Division 2 after gaining promotion last season.

The club went on to say the decision was made due to “the loss of key players to further education, higher levels in the football pyramid, and other commitments” that made it difficult to start the season.

It hopes the team will be able to compete again in a year’s time.

It said it would like to thank “all of the coaches, players, supporters and volunteers behind the scenes who have made the side such a success over the last half decade”, and added: “Local youth has forever been at the heart of the team. Sixty-eight of the 103 to pull on our shirt have been current or former juniors, with 46 playing their first senior game in our colours.

“In terms of stepping up, the group proudly supplied 33 players to the first team for their debut. Cameron Thorpe stands as the highest appearance maker on 111, whilst Andy Murray sits ahead on 75 goals, and Thomas Forster on 30 assists.”

Development squad manager Stephen Patterson said: “Whilst it is obviously extremely disappointing to not be entering league competition this season, it is important that everyone who has had a connection with the side over the last five years has pride in what we have achieved in our time together.

“From the supporters who regularly turned up in their numbers to cheer the lads on, to the committee and club who have supported us with anything we need, we are thankful.