Alnwick Town dig deep for away win over United of Newcastle

FC United of Newcastle 1-3 Alnwick Town

Alnwick travelled to Wallsend looking to get back to winning ways after four games without a win.

The early exchanges produced little, as both teams tried to adapt to the rain that was falling making the pitch very quick. Brad McClelland had Alnwick’s opening effort blocked, while Brooks was alert to produce a fine save after 13 minutes.

With 15 minutes on the clock there was a big decision in the game for the referee. A goalbound shot was handled on the line by Rainey, leaving the referee with no alternative but to send the United defender off.

Penalty to Alnwick, which Jonathyn Quinn converted, his second in as many games, sending the keeper the wrong way.

If anything though, United came out stronger and Alnwick couldn’t get going. Bainbridge had two chances for United down the left, toe-poking wide on 18 minutes, and then producing another fine save from Brooks a minute later.

Alnwick came back, Briggs playing a through ball for Moore, but he sidefooted the ball just side.

Another talking point in the game followed shortly after. Moore was once again played through, and having lofted the ball over the keeper, when challenging for the ball the United defender got back and cleared off the line. In the process, Moore caught the defender, who collided with the post and suffered a leg injury. Despite complaints from the home side, Moore was only given a yellow card.

Although United were arguably playing the better football, Alnwick had the last two chances of the half. The first coming from a Moore cross that was whipped in, only for the defender to somehow head just over his own bar. Joe Threlfall had the final chance of the half, drilling just wide of the post. Half Time 0-1.

In the second half the home side again created their fair share of chances, with Brown hitting over and produding another save from Brooks who was having a good game.

He could do little to prevent the equaliser though, which was deserved when substitute Collinson headed home from a cross.

As substitute Donohoe broke down the left, his attempted cross came back out to him near the byline. With his second attempt, the ball was lofted in, and the goalkeeper was caught backpeddling. He could only spill the goalbound cross into his own net, giving Alnwick a 1-2 lead.

The goal knocked the stuffing out of United, who had made a good game of it despite playing the majority with 10 men.

The game was sealed in the 87th minute, Alnwick catching United out on the break as the legs tired, and as the ball fell to Maddison near the edge of the box he let fly for the third goal.

The win lifted Alnwick up to seventh in the table, but basement side United looked good in spells and the result might have been different had they finished the game with 11 men and not lost two of their original back four.

The teams meet again at Alnwick on Saturday in the Challenge Cup.

Alnwick: Brooks, Drummond, Clark (Johnson), Briggs, Balmbra, Pickard, Moore, Quinn, McClelland (Donohoe), Maddison, Threlfall (Lowes).

ROTHBURY 3

JESMOND 4

Rothbury went down to a 3-4 home defeat at the hands of Jesmond in the Northern Alliance Division 2 on Saturday.

The home side scored some good goals, courtesy of Thompson (2) and Jackson, but Jesmond, despite one of their players suffering a serious injury, managed to hang on for the victory.

* On Saturday, Rothbury are home to Whitley Bay SC in the Amateur Cup.