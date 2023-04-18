News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
4 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Alnwick Town Development Squad show the seniors how to do it as they go top of the league

Alnwick Town Development Squad’s successful season continues after two hard games in less than 48 hours.

By Janet Bew
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Alnwick Town are chasing cup glory on Saturday. Picture: Alnwick TownAlnwick Town are chasing cup glory on Saturday. Picture: Alnwick Town
Alnwick Town are chasing cup glory on Saturday. Picture: Alnwick Town

The players put in a commanding performance last Thursday (April 13) against Blyth Rangers to send them top of the league for the first time this season.

The 4-0 victory against third-placed Blyth started with a goal from the usual source – Andy Murray, who is enjoying a prolific campaign – after a goalmouth scramble.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Murray turned provider for the team’s next goal, setting it up for Josh Fife to score with his left foot.

Most Popular

The visitors were reduced to 10 men before the first half was over, with a Blyth defender seeing red after collecting a second yellow card.

In the second half, Jack Grisdale was fouled in the penalty area for the third goal, the penalty being converted by Murray for his 50th goal of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grisdale then got on the scoresheet himself, scoring the fourth goal after a good free-kick routine.

The win, the development squad’s seventh successive victory, saw them go above Benton to top the league.

With very little time to recover, the team hosted Gosforth Bohemians Reserves on the Greensfield 3G pitch on Saturday.

There was evidence of tired legs, but the team defended well and the final result, a 0-0 draw, saw them keep their third clean sheet in a row.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They host Hazelrigg on Saturday (April 22), in what could be a decisive game as both the visitors and Benton have games in hand on Alnwick.

Alnwick Town are away at Willington Quay Saints on Saturday in the rearranged George Dobbins League Cup semi-final.

.

Related topics:Andy MurrayBlythHazelriggAlnwick