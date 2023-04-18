Alnwick Town are chasing cup glory on Saturday. Picture: Alnwick Town

The players put in a commanding performance last Thursday (April 13) against Blyth Rangers to send them top of the league for the first time this season.

The 4-0 victory against third-placed Blyth started with a goal from the usual source – Andy Murray, who is enjoying a prolific campaign – after a goalmouth scramble.

Murray turned provider for the team’s next goal, setting it up for Josh Fife to score with his left foot.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men before the first half was over, with a Blyth defender seeing red after collecting a second yellow card.

In the second half, Jack Grisdale was fouled in the penalty area for the third goal, the penalty being converted by Murray for his 50th goal of the season.

Grisdale then got on the scoresheet himself, scoring the fourth goal after a good free-kick routine.

The win, the development squad’s seventh successive victory, saw them go above Benton to top the league.

With very little time to recover, the team hosted Gosforth Bohemians Reserves on the Greensfield 3G pitch on Saturday.

There was evidence of tired legs, but the team defended well and the final result, a 0-0 draw, saw them keep their third clean sheet in a row.

They host Hazelrigg on Saturday (April 22), in what could be a decisive game as both the visitors and Benton have games in hand on Alnwick.

Alnwick Town are away at Willington Quay Saints on Saturday in the rearranged George Dobbins League Cup semi-final.