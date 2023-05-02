Action from Alnwick Town's 5-0 win against Winlaton Community. Picture: Alnwick Town FC

Having scored five on Wednesday (April 26) they were away at Ponteland United, who had themselves shipped five goals in their 5-1 loss to Seaton Delaval the same night.

The game on Saturday (April 29), Alnwick’s last away game of this season, proved to be much less miserable for the keepers, with Alnwick running out 1-0 winners courtesy of a Michael Laws volleyed goal in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win rounded off a good few days for the team that saw them qualify for the George Dobbins Cup final and claim seven points with their two wins and 0-0 draw away at Percy Amateurs..

They play AFC Newbiggin at home on Saturday (May 6).

Newbiggin lost 1-0 away to Wallington in their last league game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick Development Squad were involved in a thrilling game at Greensfield, racing into a 4-0 lead against Gateshead Redheugh before the visitors clawed back four goals in the second half.

Two goals from Andy Murray and one each from Josh Middleton and Peter Murray had seen the development squad go in at half-time with a seemingly unassailable 4-0 advantage.

Gateshead fought back in the second half and claimed a point after a frantic finish saw them score their equaliser in the sixth minute of added time.

The game was an important one for Jack Grisdale as it marked his 50th appearance for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result leaves Alnwick top of the league, level on points with Hazlerigg Victory, before their last game of the season at Amble.

Rothbury had a less stressful afternoon, running out 3-0 winners against Wallsend Boys Club with goals from Sam Proudlock, James Jackson and Lewis Leveny.

The win sees them move to fourth in the table.

They play Newcastle East End in their last home game of the season on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home advantage told for North Sunderland too as they beat Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs 2-0.

Goals from Stephen Rutter and Jayden Swordy made sure of the points.