Alnwick Town bounce back to achieve a fine victory over Killingworth

Alnwick Town made the journey to Killingworth – who are managed by Alnwick’s former manager Richie Mitchell – hoping to return to winning ways.

By Janet Bew
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:40 GMT- 2 min read
Alnwick Town had a convincing win against Alnwick. Picture: Alnwick Town AFC
Both teams were desperate for the win. Killingworth were hoping to end a run of six straight defeats and Alnwick were looking to bounce back after their 3-1 defeat to Cramlington in their last match.

Only two points separated the teams in the league at the start of the day, with an added incentive for Alnwick, who were aiming to break their duck against their opponents.

This was the 10th time they had played Killingworth since returning to the National Alliance, having lost all nine games previously.

Michael Laws marked his 25th appearance for Alnwick by opening the scoring, with a goal in the bottom corner.

The second goal was scored by Jamie Hanson, with a shot on the turn.

Killingworth then pulled one back before Simon Farrier scored with a header in to the bottom corner.

Jamie Clark scored the fourth goal, his 17th of the season, after great build-up play, securing a vital three points as the match ended 1-4.

On Saturday, Alnwick play Haltwhistle Jubilee at St James' Park.

Elsewhere in the league, North Sunderland had a tough trip to the league leaders Ponteland United Reserves on Saturday.

Despite playing well, in the end they were beaten by a fantastic free kick and a good finish from inside the box.

The result leaves North Sunderland 12th in the table.

On Saturday they face another tough match as they travel to second placed Blaydon Community, who beat Ellington 4-0 away from home in their last game.

Rothbury Football Club’s match against Seaton Burn on March 11 fell victim to the weather.

Their next game is against bottom club FC United of Newcastle, who they beat 0-2 in their last game.

Amble AFC had an impressive 5-1 win against Wallsend Boys Club U23s on Saturday.

Although they went behind early on after a defensive error, once they got into their stride there was only one winner.

Luke Taylor scored a goal following a good team move to make the half-time score 1-1, and in the second half Amble AFC turned on the style.

Liam Ramsay scored a hat trick, with Joe Henderson also getting on the scoresheet.

