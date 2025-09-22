Alnwick Town bounce back from mid-week defeat to beat Esh Winning

Alnwick Town earned a hard-fought three points on Saturday. Picture: Michael Cook

Daniel Cherry’s second half strike secured a hard-fought three points for Alnwick Town against Esh Winning.

The success kept Richard Latimer’s side in fifth spot of the Northern League second division table and provided a tonic after a surprise 4-0 mid-week defeat by Yarm & Eaglescliffe, and he felt his side had been good value for the victory.

“We’re very happy with the three points and the win – we needed a reaction to the disappointing result and performance of the mid-week against Yarm,” he said.

“This game was all about getting the win against Esh. Don't get me wrong, it wasn't a pretty game to watch; the conditions weather-wise played a big part alone, with an Esh team under new manager Scott Oliver working their socks off made them a hard team to break down.

“But I believe by the end of 90 minutes we did enough to get that win that keeps us at the right end of the table. With a week off from the league it was very important to be going into this mini-break with a home win.”

Cherry struck in the 74th minute to win it.

The black and whites hosted Prudhoe YC in the first round of the Northumberland FA Senior Cup on Tuesday night and have a free weekend this Saturday.

They’re back at St James’s Park on Saturday, October 4, when mid-table Newcastle University are the visitors.

“The NFA Senior Cup is a brilliant competition to be involved in and it gives us a chance to freshen up the team, but at the same time we will be looking to get through into that next round,” said Latimer.

“We would love a good cup run with that dream of playing at Newcastle’s St James’s Park in a final, but firstly we need to take that win against Esh into this game and build on it.”

Alnwick Town Ladies, meanwhile, were desperately unlucky to go out of the Adobe WFA Cup in the second qualifying round on penalties.

Sophie Greener hit a double as the black and whites stormed into a 3-0 lead at the break – but the Mariners hit back to level the thrilling tie 3-3 at Greensfield with two goals coming in stoppage time, and a deflated Alnwick were beaten 4-3 in a shoot-out.