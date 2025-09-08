Alnwick Town boss Richard Latimer reflects on side's performance against Boldon CA and Esh Winning

Alnwick Town drew with Esh Winning in their mid-week game. Picture: Alnwick Town FC

Alnwick Town have been boosted by the return of Antonio Agostinho for their visit to Park View AFC this weekend.

The striker has been out on the treatment table but boss Richard Latimer will welcome him back into the side that were held 1-1 by Boldon CA at St James’s Park last weekend.

“Park View have started the season really well but with that final finish I really believe we can beat any team in this league on our day – and that's how we will be going into this game, with the added lift of Tino now back from injury, he will add that pace and hopefully scoring touch upfront,” said the manager.

A rocket from Dominic Hayes put Alnwick ahead against Boldon in the first half, but Jack Robertson grabbed a leveller 10 minutes into the second period.

The black and whites had also taken a point at Esh Winning in mid-week when the hosts’ keeper Jack Halton fumbled a corner into his own net to level in the 89th minute.

“It was a frustrating night down at Esh – leading 1-0 at half time which could, and should, have been a few more ahead, then going behind down to poor decision making.

“At the end of the 90 we got the draw, but with the chances we had, for me it was two points dropped,” said Latimer.

“It very similar against Boldon – winning 1-0 at half time but again letting that lead slip in the second half. It was disappointing but I think if we are honest, a draw was a fair result as we didn't offer a goal threat second half.”

Alnwick are at home to Yarm & Eaglescliffe on Tuesday, Septmber 16, which sees the end of the early season mid-week fixtures, and Latimer is looking forward to getting back into the regular routine.

“At the moment I think the very busy start to the season has caught us up a bit.

“We aren't losing games and are playing well for long spells, but we aren't winning the games that we should be with the possession and chances we are having in games,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to the mid-week games coming to an end so we can work on things in training to start turning these draws back into wins.

“It's still early and we aren’t that far away from getting these wins to push us back up the league, but until then we need to manage them moments in games better – it just takes that one win to get that confidence back.”