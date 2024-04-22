The Gateshead Rutherford keeper made several great saves to keep the score down on Saturday. Picture: Alnwick Town AFC

“It was nice to see Lewis firing again, looking dangerous and looking like he was enjoying his football,” the manager told Alnwick Town TV.

“He’s come on a couple of times recently and made an impression on the game, so it was good to see him getting a couple of goals.”

Ross Straughan got on the end of Lee Johnson’s long throw to head Town in front and Fairbairn chalked up the others in a game that could have seen more on the scoresheet as the Rutherford keeper produced a couple of superb saves and Alnwick had three efforts cleared off the line.

The result earned praise throughout the team from Latimer as the black and whites made it six points from a possible nine – and they do it all again this week with games against Cramlington United on Wednesday and away to Hebburn Town Reserves at the weekend as the hectic schedule continues.

“Performance-wise, we took the game by the scruff of the neck,” said Latimer.

“After the second goal we’ve really passed the ball well and now I’ll be telling the lads every week, that’s the standard, can we go out and repeat it.”

The manager made a couple of tweaks to his side’s formation and was delighted with the results as Town maintained their push for a top-five finish at a minimum.

“When you’re playing well you can see the confidence on the pitch,” Latimer added.

“I think Ross Straughan was a man mountain and won everything in the air, and if you go through the full team we’ve had a day where everyone has turned up.

“The vibe around the place was good before the game, we had a good feeling about the game and, not taking anything away from Gateshead Rutherford at all – they’re a big, strong team who can cause teams problems – but we’ve passed them off the park in parts of the game.”

Alnwick trail leaders Wallington by 13 points with a game in hand and seven to go.