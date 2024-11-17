Alnwick Town boss asks tough questions following defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick boss Richie Latimer says his side are ‘far too easy to play against and far too soft’ after going nine league games without a win.

The black and whites travel to tenth-placed Chester-le-Street Town this Saturday after a mid-week NFA Senior Cup tie at Newcastle United u23s and on the back of a 2-1 home defeat by Darlington Town that leaves Alnwick in 18th position, just above the relegation zone.

“I think we’ve been poor and the players have definitely got to take responsibility for that, and more so, so have I and that’s a conversation I have to have. We’ve got a brilliant chairman and a brilliant committee here – Tommy (McKie) has backed me all along so sometimes you’ve got to look at yourself as well,” Latimer told Alnwick Town TV.

“I think since I came to the club we’ve been on an upward trajectory and this is the first time we’re not necessarily getting it our own way, so I’ve had to look at myself and I have been asking these questions to Tommy because he’s a loyal, loyal chairman – there’s not many of them these days, not many managers keep their jobs without a win in nine, so I will be having that conversation with Tommy.”

Potts finds the back of the net to put Alnwick ahead

“I wouldn’t want the club to stop moving forward. I’m in it for the long run but I’ve got to be honest with myself as well and if I’m not getting a tune out of the team then I’ve certainly got to have a look at myself because on paper we have got a good squad,” he said in a brutally honest interview.

“People talk about a lack of experience but I’ve got ex-professional footballers in there, ex- Northern League winners in there. I’ve worked hard over the last six months to bring these lads in, so there’s something going wrong and I definitely have to have a look at myself and I can’t and don’t want to be stubborn and if that changing room needs a new voice, then it needs a new voice.

"I’m big enough and experienced enough to know that if I have a conversation with Tommy and if that’s what Tommy wants to do, then that’s the way we go forward.”

Euan Potts had put Alnwick ahead with a training ground goal that pleased Latimer, but he was left frustrated as they were pegged back when Ryan Coles levelled straight after, then Lee Hastile hit the winner ten minutes into the second half.

“I’m not saying I’m leaving here or walking away, that’s the last thing I want to do. The question I’ll put to Tommy is a lot of time goes into this and if it’s not moving forward then the club need to have a look at that as well,” said Latimer.

“My mentality is we stick together, I’ve said that in the changing room, and we’re all disappointed, but we’ve had three cup finals, promotion, and now we’re playing against Newcastle United and it’s a huge thing for the club.”