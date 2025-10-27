Alnwick Town beat Chester-le-Street for win number 10

Two first half goals saw Alnwick Town beat Chester-le-Street. Picture: Michael Cook

First half strikes from Jamie Clark and Yannick Aziakonou moved Alnwick Town to within three points of fourth-placed visitors Chester-le-Street Town – with two games in hand.

The black and whites are back at St James’s Park this Saturday when they take on Jarrow, who sit just a point and a place ahead of them in the Northern League Division Two table.

“The confidence is flowing at the minute – results breed confidence and after a couple of decent results away from home we were looking forward to the game,” manager Richard Latimer told Alnwick Town TV.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game but building off those two wins we were pretty confident in the changing room.”

Clark netted his 11th goal of the season in the 18th minute with a penalty and Aziakonou was on target just two minutes later with the second.

Dan Marriott pulled one back late on in stoppage time for the visitors, also from the penalty spot. They had missed another from 12 yards earlier in the half.

“I think it was a slow start from us – I don’t think we adjusted.

“Chester-le-Street are very direct and try and get the ball in the box or forward as quick as they can and I think we struggled in the first 10 minutes to get to grips with that,” said Latimer.

“If I’m honest, I think we scored against the run of play. It was our first little bit of moving the ball but it seemed to give us a little spike.

“The confidence came again and we scored the second which took the wind out of Chester-le-Street’s sails.”

Town remain handily placed around the play-off positions after recording their 10th win of the campaign and the 45 goals that they’ve put away is the highest in the division.

“We had to defend manfully in the second period and young Ben has done fantastically in goals.

“We looked like we were going to see the game out properly and really, we should have scored the third – we had about three chances to put the game to bed,” continued Latimer.

“It’s about the three points and chipping away at the teams above us, and pulling away from the teams below us.”

Town’s Dan Cherry has signed for First Division North Shields and Euan Potts recently moved to Blyth Spartans.