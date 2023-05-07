Action from Alnwick Town's draw with AFC Newbiggin. Picture: Alnwick Town

The game started well for The Wick, who took the lead courtesy of a header by Scott Shepherd, before Newbiggin equalised from the penalty spot.

The teams went in level at half-time, however Newbiggin went into a 3-1 second-half lead before a volley by Brannon Patterson and an injury-time equaliser by Lee Johnson saw the points shared.

Both teams will feel they had chances to win the game, and Alnwick’s battling display deserved a draw.

The result sees them finish fourth in the league.

Keeper Matthew Alexander came third in the Golden Glove competition behind Sean McAfferty of Newcastle Blue Star and Thomas Shanley of Burradon and New Fordley, whom Alnwick play in the final of the George Dobbins League Cup on Friday (May 12).

The development squad had guaranteed third place before their last game of the season, a derby match away at Amble FC.

Amble took an early lead through an unlucky own goal after the ball bounced off Ben Saxon and into the net.

They then scored a second in the 12th minute before a third goal just three minutes later, scored by Jamie Dixon, a former first team player at Alnwick Town.

The development squad started to play with more positivity before conceding a game-ending fourth goal from a corner before the first 45 minutes were up.

They got the goal their second-half performance deserved when Andy Murray netted following a pass by Cameron Thorpe.

The development squad finish the season with 50 points, the same as Benton FC, who play their game in hand on Wednesday (May 10).

Andy Murray was the league’s top scorer with 43 goals, his nearest challenger, Jack Hancock of Blyth Rangers, scoring 25.

North Sunderland beat Morpeth FC 3-0 with two goals from Kyle Jeffrey and one from Ross Moore.

They are away at Ellington on Wednesday before their final game of the season, at home against Newcastle University, on Saturday (May 13).