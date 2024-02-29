Alnwick Town are through to the George Dobbins League Cup semi-final after penalty shootout
They beat fellow Bay Plastics Premiership side Burradon & New Fordley last night after Saturday’s game was postponed.
All square after full time and then extra time, Alnwick’s penalty takers held their nerve to see their team through 3-1.
Speaking to Alnwick Town TV after the game, manager Richie Latimer said: “It was a difficult game, a competitive game with not many chances to be honest with you, probably a couple each side.”
Latimer did admit he had one eye on the possibility of the game going to penalties when he made his second-half substitutions.
He said: “We were looking pretty solid at the back, we tried to nick the game in the 90th minute, but again, if it went to penalties, we did have lads we put on who were all comfortable penalty takers.”
Also in the draw for the semi-final are Ponteland United, Stobswood Welfare, Alnwick’s opposition on Saturday, and Seaton Delaval.