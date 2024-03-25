Alnwick Town beat Gosforth Bohemians in the George Dobbins League Cup semi-final. Picture: Michael Cook

Looking to retain the trophy they won last year, Alnwick beat lower-league Gosforth with a goal in each half at a windswept St James’s Park.

Manager Richie Latimer admitted it “wasn’t a great performance”, but said: “It was a performance that got us over the line. It's been a very difficult season to get going with games being called off with the weather.”

Latimer made a number of changes to the team that lost to Killingworth and said: “We’ve got half a season left to play in two months, that’s the way the league’s been with all the games getting called off, and a cup final now.

“I’ve had to rotate the squad, I’ve left 10 players out of the game but most of them lads were here today supporting the lads so, yes, it's a semi-final but we’ve also got half an eye on the league as well.”

Captain Ross Straughan got the first goal from a set piece. Heading home a pinpoint free kick by Kieran Hogg.

The visitors played some good football without really troubling Matthew Alexander in the Alnwick goal before Alnwick had a great chance to double their lead when they were awarded a penalty after Ryan Payne was brought down in the box.

Hogg struck the ball well but the Gosforth keeper guessed right and made an outstanding save.

Gosforth started the second half the better of the two teams before Alnwick got back into their stride, Jamie Clark hitting a sweet volley into the back of the net from a pass by Payne to make the visitors’ task of getting something from the game so much harder.

The other semi-final between Ponteland United and Seaton Delaval went to penalties after ending 1-1, Ponteland triumphing 5-4 from the spot to go through.