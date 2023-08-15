Alnwick Town and Rothbury win while North Sunderland's miserable run continues

Kieran Hogg is congratulated after converting the penalty. Picture: Alnwick Town

A Kieran Hogg penalty in the 79th minute was enough as Alnwick Town beat Bay Plastics Premier Division new boys West Moor & Jesmond 0-1.

The win sealed a good few days for Alnwick Town after their midweek 3-0 victory against Newcastle Independent and saw them keep their second consecutive clean sheet despite some decent pressure by West Moor & Jesmond.

Lewis Fairbairn notched up his 25th goal for Alnwick Town in the win at Newcastle Independent, with Simon Farrier scoring the other two goals.

Alnwick were in action again this Wednesday when they played Seaton Delaval, who lost 5-1 to Stobswood Welfare on Saturday.

Rothbury bounced back from the disappointment of losing their opening game in the Reeves Independent First Division 1-4 against Gosforth Bohemians to beat Newcastle East End 1-0.

The breakthrough came in the second half, with Chris Coe scoring the only goal of the game in the 54th minute.

Rothbury travelled to Bedlington on Wednesday night.

Ellington and Amble played out a 2-2 draw in the Team Valley Carpets Second Division, all the goals coming in the second half after the scrappy first 45 minutes ended goalless.

Amble took the lead five minutes into the second half when Jaydn Ford’s deflected shot hit the back of the net.

Ellington drew level five minutes later with a close-range finish before Joe Henderson fired Amble back into the lead with a shot into the top right corner of the net.

The match started to get untidy again, with Ellington kicking long balls forward as they looked for an equaliser, which came in the 90th minute.

Ellington beat North Sunderland 1-0 in their midweek game. North Sunderland are having a tough start to the season. They have yet to get any points on the board, losing their match on Saturday 4-1 away at Hazlerigg Victory.