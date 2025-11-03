Alnwick Town and Jarrow share the points in a game full of talking points

Action from the game. Picture: Michael Cook

Alnwick Town took on Jarrow at St James’s Park as two teams near the top of the Northern League Division 2 cancelled each other out in a game full of incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the main talking points of the game was the decisions made by the officials. There was some confusion over a possible penalty for Jarrow before they scored from a free kick and Latimer said: “The officials they’ve got a tough job, but at the same time there were some very, very strange decisions today.

“Jarrow are a big strong physical team and you wouldn’t think that sometimes when they’re hitting the deck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re clever with it but when you’ve got that big centre forward, a big unit of a lad, hitting the deck quite a bit, buying things.

“Don’t get me wrong, I think that’s very clever from Jarrow’s point of view but I just think officials-wise you should be looking at that a little bit closely and see that Jaymie Shell isn’t bringing that big centre forward down.”

Goalkeeper Ben Luke ended up at A&E with an ankle injury after a late challenge when he had the ball in his hands and Richie Hoggins took over in goal.

Despite Luke being unable to continue, Latimer said: “I don’t think it was a sending off if I’m honest. I think it was just a player committed and Ben’s getting there first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The referee didn’t see the incident but the assistant flagged for the foul, however the Jarrow player escaped sanction and Latimer said: “The officials have got to be stronger at times and if they see something, I know the referee rules the roost a bit now, but the officials are there to help officiate.

“It was a strange day official-wise.”

He added: “I’m very, very proud of the performance of the lads.”

Jamie Clark equalised from the spot moments before half time and Alnwick Town came out in the second half knowing they would have opportunities on the counter-attack.

They had the better of the chances and took the lead through Max Anderson, but conceded a late goal from a set piece – arguably the only chance Jarrow had in the second 45 minutes.

Latimer said: “Hopefully that turns out to be a very good point come the end of the season, it keeps our unbeaten run going, keeps the confidence up.”