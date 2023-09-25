Alnwick survive second-half scare in Challenge Cup while Amble put game to bed in second half in Amateur Cup
Alnwick went in at half-time 2-0 ahead thanks to goals by Simon Farrier and a Lee Johnson penalty before a second Farrier goal in the second half seemed to kill the tie, only for Haltwhistle to claw back the deficit.
Haltwhistle had chances to score in the first half, home keeper Matthew Alexander making a couple of good saves as the visitors started brightly before Farrier was the first to the ball after it hit the post to put Alnwick ahead. Johnson doubled the lead from the spot shortly afterwards.
Farrier netted another rebound after a free kick by Johnson hit the woodwork early in the second half and seemed to have put the game beyond the visitors’ reach, but they grabbed a goal back after an hour and another after 75 minutes to set up a tense finale.
A Liam Ramsay hat-trick saw Amble safely through to the next round of the Amateur Cup on Saturday after they beat Newcastle City 5-1.
The home team struggled to find their rhythm in the first half and keeper Callum Brooks was forced to make a couple of good saves as Newcastle enjoyed possession in Amble’s half.
Ramsay got the first of his three goals after 20 minutes, latching on to a ball by Joe Henderson and lobbing the keeper. Newcastle got the goal they deserved at the end of the half to see the teams go in level.
Amble’s second-half performance was much improved and Henderson and Ramsay linked up again on the hour mark to put Amble 2-1 up.
Some individual brilliance by Jadyn Ford saw him net Amble’s third goal and Ramsay grabbed his third goal after a pass by Joe Dixon.
Henderson completed the scoring with the last kick of the game, his free kick bouncing up and over the keeper to make it 5-1.
Morpeth’s game away against FC United of Newcastle in the Amateur Cup was postponed.
North Sunderland and Whitley Bay Sporting Club shared the goals in a 3-3 draw in the Team Valley Carpets Northern Alliance Second Division match. Two goals by Kyle Jeffrey and one from Jack Grisdale seeing North Sunderland travel home with a point.