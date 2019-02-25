Alnwick suffer third defeat of the season to Killingworth

Alnwick Town 0-3 Killingworth

Alnwick Town will be pleased to see the back of AFC Killingworth this season, as they fell to a third defeat of the season to the visitors at St James’ Park.

The home side were forced into a number of changes for the visit of title challengers AFC Killingworth, with youngster Jack Luke, and veteran Scott McMullen, who has been plying his trade this season with our development squad, signing on the day for the first team squad.

Throughout the 90 minutes, for all of Alnwick’s efforts, it was the away side that created the most and better chances. Although Craig Muter had the opening effort of the game, firing wide from around 20 yards out, the home side didn’t test visiting keeper Hammond until the second half.

Liam Hudson was causing problems down the left, and he saw a cross come back off the crossbar in the 11th minute, only to be cleared away by the relieved Alnwick defence.

In the 14th minute of the game Alnwick weren’t so lucky. A cross into the box found an unmarked Malky Morien (the league’s top goalscorer) unmarked from a couple of yards out and he opened the scoring. (0-1)

Hudson went close again for the visitors, curling a powerful shot inches wide of Brooks’ far post.

On 37 minutes and it was virtually game over. Another cross into the box found the head of Morien, who this time hit the post from inside the six yard box. The ball fell kindly for Johnson who smashed the ball into the net. (0-2)

Into the second half and Alnwick still weren’t coping with Hudson who had the opening effort, firing wide.

It should have been three shortly after, but Lamb somehow missed the target from a few yards out when unmarked at the far post.

Alnwick finally tested Hammond in the 55th minute. Substitute Leon Midgley played in Scott McMullen, who fired an effort goalwards, only for Hammond to tip over the bar. Johnson almost got his second of the game shortly after, but headed over the bar.

The game was sealed in the 83rd minute when a poor clearance was punished, allowing Morien to dance through and tap in his second of the game and Killingworth’s third. Hogg had the final chance of the game, firing a freekick from distance on target, but Hammond was keeping his clean sheet and tipped over the bar.