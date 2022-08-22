Alnwick still searching for first win

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from North Sunderland v Ellington and Alnwick Town v Percy Main in the Northern Alliance.

In midweek they drew 2-2 away to Newcastle Chemfica with Jamie Clark bagging both goals.

Then on Saturday they picked up another point with a 3-3 home draw against Percy Main with two goals from Brad McClelland and one from Luke Molly.

It was Alnwick’s fourth draw from their five matches played so far.

Last night (Wednesday) they were home to Burradon & New Fordley and on Saturday (August 27) they are home again to Newcastle Blue Star.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Division 1, Rothbury, after a 4-0 midweek defeat away to Dtobswood Welfare, bounced back with a 3-2 away win over Whitburn & Cleadon.

The Northumbrians found themselves 2-0 up at half-time with goals from Nelson and Woodburn.

An own goal made it 3-0 in the second half before the home side scored twice in the final ten minutes.

Rothbury are fourth in the table on ten points and on Saturday they are home to Stobswood in the Combination Cup.

In Division 2, North Sunderland got off the mark with a 1-0 midweek home win over Ellington after the visitors had three players sent off in the second half.

On Saturday they were home to Ponteland Reserves when a late penalty gave the visitors a 2-1 win. The Seahouses side’s goal was scored by Tom Allan.

Rothbury were away to Newcastle Blue Star Reserves on Wednesday and this weekend they are away to Whitley Bay Sporting Club.

In Division 3, Alnwick Development took a point from a 0-0 away draw at Benton.

Alnwick, who are 11th in the league table, were away to Cramlington Blue Star on Wednesday night and are away to Hazelrigg Victory this weekend.

Meanwhile, Alnwick Ladies continued their pre-season build-up with a friendly at Chester le Street on Sunday.