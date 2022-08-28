Alnwick still search first league victory

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Alnwick Town’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Burradon & New Fordley.

In midweek they played Northern Alliance Premier Division leaders Burradon & New Fordley at St James’ Park when a late goal by the visitors saw them leave with all three points.

Then on Saturday, in another home fixture against Newcastle Blue Star, they suffered a disappointing 0-4 defeat which leaves them winless from their first seven fixtures of the season.

They currently sit 13th in the table with four points from four draws.

The next league game is on September 10, away to Gateshead Rutherford. This Saturday Alnwick are home to Percy Main Amateurs in the Challenge Cup.

Rothbury were in Combination Cup action at home to Stobswood Welfare, but the Armstrong Park outfit were in the wrong end of a 4-1 result.

Nelson gave Rothbury the lead in first half stoppage time, but the visitors hit back in the second half with four goals of the own, courtesy of a Baker hat-trick and one from Anderson.

Rothbury are not back in action again until,September 10 when they are away to Wallsend Boys Club.

In Division 2, North Sunderland suffered two defeats, losing 3-0 at home to Blyth Town U23s in midweek and 3-1 away to Whitley Bay Sporting Club on Saturday.

The defeats leave the Seahouses side 15th, second from bottom of the table, on three points from their six games played.

On Saturday, NS are home to Newcastle Independent Cabrito in the Amateur Cup.

In Division 3, Amble came from a goal down to beat Whitley Bay Sporting Club A 2-1 at home. The visitors took an early lead with a free kick but James Oliver equalised after 40 minutes before a second half own goal after 65 minutes gave them all three points.

Amble, who are second in the table on 16 points, are home to Wallsend Boys Club U23s in the Cowey Cup this weekend.