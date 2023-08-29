Alnwick, Rothbury, Amble and North Sunderland are undefeated, but Morpeth FC ship six goals

The Alnwick Town players were all smiles after scoring six against Gateshead Rutherford in midweek. Picture: Alnwick Town FC

Wednesday’s goals had come from hat-trick hero Simon Fairburn, a brace from Lewis Fairbairn, with Ryan Payne chipping in with one, and continued Alnwick’s great start to the season.

The game against Cramlington, in a change of schedule from the planned match against Newcastle Chemfica, proved to be a tighter affair, with the game ending 1-1. Jamie Norvell scored the goal for Alnwick, his second in the league this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick were back at St James’ Park last night (Wednesday) when they took on Burradon and New Fordley, who drew 2-2 with Newcastle Independent on Saturday.

Rothbury had a slightly more successful day on their travels, returning home with all three points after beating Newcastle Blue Star U23s 1-2.

The result was Rothbury’s fourth win in the league, but was marred by an injury to captain Kyle Smith.

Adam Bains got both goals, the first from the penalty spot after a determined run by Smith was halted illegally. The second was a tap-in following a successful free kick routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opposition got one back in the 80th minute but Rothbury held on for the win and returned to Armstrong Park last night full of confidence for the visit of Forest Hall, who beat Hexham 4-0 on Saturday.

Following their 1-1 draw away at Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs in midweek, North Sunderland were back on the road again on Saturday, when they travelled to Morpeth FC, who had beaten Hazlerigg Victory 4-2 in their midweek game.

Ross Moore grabbed another goal to add to his goal in the previous game as North Sunderland put six past the Morpeth keeper, man of the match Adam Weightman going home with the ball after scoring a hat-trick. The other goal came from Jack Grisdale.

Morpeth FC faced Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs away last night while North Sunderland hosted Cullercoats.