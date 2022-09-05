Alnwick register first win of the season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Alnwick Town v Percy Main in the Challenge Cup.

Three goals from Jamie Clark were enough to break Town’s ‘duck’ and see them through to the second round.

On Saturday (September 10) Alnwick will be hoping to kick-start their season in the Premier Division when they travel to take on Gateshead Rutherford.

In the Division 1 Combination Cup, Rothbury exited the competition 4-1 at home to Stobswood Welfare.

On Saturday, Rothbury are away to Wallsend Boys Club in the league.

North Sunderland faced Newcastle Independent Cabrito at home in the Division 2 Amateur Cup.

The Seahouses side found themselves 0-2 down at half-time but recovered after the break to win 4-3 with two goals from Koen Ross and one each from Kyle Jeffrey and Will Patterson.

On Saturday North Sunderland are away to Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs in Division 2.

In the Division 3 Cowey Cup, Amble were 6-2 home winners over Wallsend Boys Club U23s, after coming from 0-2 down.

Tim Hamilton and Liam Ramsay made it 2-2 at half-time with Connor Stroughton netting twice in the second half along with Ramsay and Hamilton, who both ended the match with double strikes.

Alnwick Development were 2-1 away winners over Blyth Rangers and the teams will meet again in the league this weekend in a reverse fixture.

The North Northumberland League kicked off on Saturday, but without Alnwick Town U23s who withdrew before the season started.

North Sunderland Reserves played their first ever fixture, away to Longhoughton when they won 2-1 and Wooler beat Ellington 5-3 away from home with goals from Gregor Sharp, who bagged a hat-trick, Martyn Nesbit and Craig Young, with a penalty.