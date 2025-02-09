Alnwick net seven in Northern league win

Alnwick Town were in seventh heaven after a demolition job on Grangetown Boys Club.

The black and whites have moved up to 14th spot in the Northern league Second Division table following the success, which was coupled with a superb 2-0 win against championship-chasing Jarrow last mid-week.

But boss Richie Latimer kept his feet firmly on the ground and had some sympathy for the Teesside club.

“Before Christmas we were in a similar sort of position and it’s tough, but they’ve never stopped and kept going right until the end, so credit to them,” he told Alnwick Town TV.

Max Anderson and Max Monaghan both struck doubles with Usman Ogidan, Jamie Clark, and Brannon Patterson firing the others in the big win.

“We tried to stress in the changing rooms before that last Tuesday night was a brilliant result, but we’ve got to go back out and go again and we got off to a good start,” continued Latimer.

“It set the tone for the game. I know Grangetown have been struggling, but sometimes they are the hardest games. It’s mentality thing – good players turn up every week, it doesn’t matter who you are playing against, and that’s what we asked and challenged them to do before the game.”

Town were at Shildon in the Third Round of the Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup on Tuesday night and they are back on the road this weekend as they travel down to basement side Washington.

A win there would put Alnwick firmly into a mid-table position as they have steadily improved results and increased confidence throughout the season.

“We are becoming bit of a more attractive team to watch and that’s how we want them to set up with midfielders driving into the box, getting around the back and getting the strikers into the six-yard box, playing in the last third and I think that we’re seeing that,” stressed the manager.

“I’m very happy because those games can be banana skins but we just had to do our job and be professional, which the lads did. We were sloppy at times but I can accept that. When you’re 5, 6-0 up you start trying things that you shouldn’t but the scoreline dictates that you can get away with that a little bit.”

“Our challenge is to just keep getting out there, keep putting the performances in, keep winning games of football and let’s see where we end up at the end of the season.”