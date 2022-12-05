Hazelrigg Victory score the only goal of the game to beat Amble in the Northern Alliance Division 3.

After two previous attempts to stage the game at Seaton Delaval, the match was switched to James’ Park, but the home fixture was no advantage as Town went down to a 3-1 defeat.

Alnwick will now hope to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Haltwhistle Jubilee in the Premier Division on Saturday (December 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division 1, Rothbury’s away game against FC United of Newcastle was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. They also have no scheduled fixture this coming weekend.

In Division 2, North Sunderland drew 1-1 at home against Walker Central with their goal coming from Kyle Jeffrey.

On Saturday the Seahouses side, who are bottom of the table on 10 points, are away to Newcastle University A.

In Division 3, Amble went down to a 1-0 defeat away to second in the table Hazelrigg Victory. The defeat leaves Amble seventh in the table on 20 points - on Saturday they are away to third placed Whickham U23s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the North Northumberland League, Wooler went joint top of the table with Newbiggin Reserves following a 5-3 away win over Berwick Town.

Brandon Crombie gave the Glendale side before Berwick drew level. Craig You g put Wooler back in front but the home side equalised a second time to make it 2-2 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregor Sharp and two goals from Liam Nesbit made it 5-2 for Wooler, but there was still time for Berwick to net a third before the final whistle.

On Sunday, Alnwick Town Ladies saw their home game against Blyth Town in the NE Women’s League Premier Division postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad