Alnwick miss out on Alliance Cup Final place
Alnwick Town missed out on a place in the final of the Northern Alliance Challenge Cup when they were beaten by Seaton Delaval in the semi’s on Saturday.
After two previous attempts to stage the game at Seaton Delaval, the match was switched to James’ Park, but the home fixture was no advantage as Town went down to a 3-1 defeat.
Alnwick will now hope to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Haltwhistle Jubilee in the Premier Division on Saturday (December 10).
In Division 1, Rothbury’s away game against FC United of Newcastle was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. They also have no scheduled fixture this coming weekend.
In Division 2, North Sunderland drew 1-1 at home against Walker Central with their goal coming from Kyle Jeffrey.
On Saturday the Seahouses side, who are bottom of the table on 10 points, are away to Newcastle University A.
In Division 3, Amble went down to a 1-0 defeat away to second in the table Hazelrigg Victory. The defeat leaves Amble seventh in the table on 20 points - on Saturday they are away to third placed Whickham U23s.
In the North Northumberland League, Wooler went joint top of the table with Newbiggin Reserves following a 5-3 away win over Berwick Town.
Brandon Crombie gave the Glendale side before Berwick drew level. Craig You g put Wooler back in front but the home side equalised a second time to make it 2-2 at the break.
Gregor Sharp and two goals from Liam Nesbit made it 5-2 for Wooler, but there was still time for Berwick to net a third before the final whistle.
On Sunday, Alnwick Town Ladies saw their home game against Blyth Town in the NE Women’s League Premier Division postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Alnwick Ladies Development faced Newcastle East End in the Northumberland Women’s League when they won 4-0 with two goals from Stafford and one each from Thompson and Russell.