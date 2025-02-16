Alnwick march on into NFA Women's Cup semi-finals

Alnwick Town ladies hit Cramlington United for six as they booked a spot in the semi-finals of the NFA Women’s Cup.

Taylor Straughan struck twice for Alnwick and she was joined on the scoresheet by Rhiannon Mallaburn, Lauryn Isto, Jess Morrison and Isla Third.

“Credit to the Cramlington players who worked tirelessly throughout,” said an Alnwick official.

They joined the i2i International Soccer Academy in the last four after they thumped in eleven without reply against Newcastle East End.

The final four have been decided in the County Cup contest

Morpeth Town are unfortunately out after going down 6-0 to Newcastle United’s development side, while the other spot was claimed by Ponteland United after they beat North Shields Athletic 10-0.

Town were beaten by Ponteland in the final of the competition last season.

Alnwick have a huge NE Regional Premier league fixture this weekend as they travel to Chester-le-Street Town.

The hosts are currently two points and a place ahead of Town in second with a game in hand.