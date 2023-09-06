Dan Ginger, new global head of marketing, brand and digital media at Newcastle United. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Dan Ginger is the Premier League club's new director of brand, marketing and digital media.

Dan arrives from the professional tennis industry having been senior vice-president of brand and marketing for the prestigious ATP and WTA tennis tours, where he was responsible for brand development and fan growth.

He will work closely with chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, and the wider commercial team to accelerate brand, marketing and digital strategies, helping to engage and grow Newcastle United's global fan base as the club works towards its ambitious targets.

Dan will also oversee the development, implementation and growth of all website, app, social media and third-party platforms, as well as working collaboratively across departments to direct marketing campaigns and initiatives.

Dan said: "I am delighted to join Newcastle United as the club continues its exciting journey towards being a leading Premier League and European club, both on and off the pitch.

"Born and raised in the North East, I know how much Newcastle United means to its fans and the local community. I look forward to communicating that globally via our brand, marketing and digital activity."

Peter Silverstone, said: "We are very pleased Dan has joined us as we continue our exciting journey on and off the pitch.