Alnwick make a point with draw at Haltwhistle

Action from North Sunderland’s home win over Newbiggin Central in the Northern Alliance Division 3 on Saturday. Picture by Michael Fawcus.

Kieran Hogg converted from the penalty spot as the St James’ Park side fought out a share of the spoils against the newly promoted side.

Alnwick currently sit ninth in the table with 14 points from their nine games and on Saturday (September 25) they are home to Seaton Delaval, who are one place and one point above them in the standings.

Rothbury went down to a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Newcastle Independent in the Alliance Division 2.

Rothbury trailed 2-0 at the break with the visitors adding a third ten minutes into the second half.

The defeat leaves Rothbury sixth in the table with 12 points from their eight games. On Saturday they are home to Seaton Burn.

North Sunderland won 6-2 at home against Newbiggin Central in Division 3 with two goals from Kevin Elliott and one each from Sam Aldred, Andrew Baiilie, Richard Stanwix and Ross Moore. On Saturday, NS are away to Walker Central.

Also in Division 3, Alnwick Development Squad hosted Whitley Bay Sporting Club ‘A.’ They burst into a two goal lead inside seven minutes through Jack Grisdale and Bobby Stone before Joe Pickard had one ruled out. In a frantic game that saw both sides finish with ten men, a late fight-back was quashed by Brandon Mallaburn’s goal to seal a 3-1 win.

The Development Squad, with five wins out of six, sit joint top of the table with Newcastle Independent Cabrito on 15 points and on Saturday they are away to Newbiggin Central.

In the North Northumberland League, Alnwick A faced Newbiggin Reserves at Greensfield, going down 2-1 with Jack Deere scoring in the second half.

Also in the NNL, Amble beat Wooler 6-0 at home with goals from Niall Black (2), Joe Henderson, Connor Stroughton, Brad McClelland and Tim Hamilton.