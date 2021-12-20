Alnwick lose at unbeaten leaders Killingworth

Action from Alnwick Town’s 4-2 away defeat at Killingworth in the Northern Alliance League on Saturday

In the Northern Alliance League, Rothbury, Wallington and North Sunderland all had their games called off, whilst Alnwick Town Reserves had no fixture.

And with the North Northumberland League having already started their festive break, it left Alnwick Town as the only side to take to the pitch on Saturday.

They travelled to take on unbeaten Premier League leaders Killingworth where they went down to a 4-2 defeat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northumbrians made a good start and goals from leading scorer Simon Farrier and Jordan Dobie saw them take. 0-2 lead into the break.

But in the second half the home side started to exert their authority and gradually they pegged back Alnwick’s advantage.

On chances created they deserved the win, going on to score four goals in the second half, but Alnwick felt aggrieved at some of the refereeing decisions and a late challenge on striker Slee which resulted in him being taken to hospital for treatment.

The defeat leaves Alnwick seventh in the Premier League table going into the festive break with 23 points from their 15 games played.

Wallington are just a point behind on 22, whilst Killingworth are top of the pile with a 100 per cent record of 17 wins from 17 starts, giving them the maximum 51 points.

In Division 1, Rothbury go into the new year sitting fifth in the table on 28 points, whilst in Division 3 Alnwick Town Development are sixth on 24 points, just five behind league leaders Walker Central.

North Sunderland are eighth on 20 points, having played two games fewer than the sides around them, and they have the satisfaction of having the division’s leading scorer in Kyle Jeffrey, who has bagged 13 goals so far.

The Northern Alliance, Omicron dependent, are not due to resume playing until January 8 when fixtures are: Div 1 - Rothbury v Forest Hall Celtic; Div 3 - Alnwick Town Dev v Gosforth Bohemiens Res; North Sunderland v Bedlington United SC.