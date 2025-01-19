Alnwick look to bounce back from late heartache
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The black and whites hope to have an almost full squad to select from for the game against a side who are sitting just above them in the Northern League Second Division table.
They will be without Lloyd Hayes, however, after he picked up an injury in last Saturday’s late defeat at Newcastle University.
Town led 2-0 at Essity Park thanks to goals from Euan Potts and Jamie Clark, but the Students hit back with goals Jacob Miller and Matthew Foster.
Foster then fired in a late free-kick as they turned things around and lifted themselves five points clear of Alnwick.
“We’re obviously gutted to concede in the last minute but we need to pick ourselves up and go again on Saturday,” said Latimer.
“We didn’t manage the game well enough and the lads tired in the second half. The Uni have scored a lot of late goals and their subs changed the game.”
Latimer was left upset by the reaction from some of the host’s players and staff to Hayes after he hurt his ankle in a fifty-fifty challenge and had to be carried off the pitch.
“It was a nothing tackle and he’s stayed down and we’ve kept playing, then they have when they got the ball – but he’s been down for nearly two minutes,” he said.
“He was in a bit of pain and his ankle has swollen like a pudding, so it will hopefully just be a couple of weeks out and to be fair to the player in the challenge, he came and seen Lloyd to make sure he was alright,” continued the gaffer.
“But I’m disappointed at their reaction and it should never have happened. I expect better at this level. I’m disappointed in the way it went on and I know the officials have a hard job, but I’m disappointed in their performances too.”
Although his side were down to ten men following the injury as they had used all their subs, Latimer refused to use the incident as an excuse for the defeat.
Town had advanced in the Brooks Mileson Memorial Cup three nights before with a superb 5-1 win at First Division Carlisle City, where Clark netted a hat-trick.