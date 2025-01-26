Alnwick Ladies still waiting to get back into action

Hull United couldn't get a side together to travel up to Alnwick

Alnwick Town ladies were left frustrated as visitors Hull United announced that they were unable to field a team two days ahead of the game and their NE Regional Premier Division fixture was called off.

The struggling basement side couldn’t make the almost 360-mile round trip as they were unable to get enough players together to travel.

United have lost seven of their ten fixtures so far with just one win and Alnwick were 3-1 winners down on Humberside back in October.

The black and whites travel to Spennymoor Town this Sunday as they look to kick-start their season again after a long six-week lay-off.