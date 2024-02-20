Alnwick Ladies reach County Cup final after big win against favourites Newcastle United Development
Despite making the semi-final in five of the previous six seasons, Alnwick have failed to make the final on every previous occasion and were determined that this year would be different.
Two goals from Emily Henderson and one from Jess Morrison were enough to see the side through in what was, in truth, a more than convincing victory for the home side.
There were some outstanding displays across the pitch and youngster Libby Rees picked up the Opposition Player of the Match Award.
Alnwick will play Ponteland United in the final after they beat lower league West Allotment Celtic 2-0.
Alnwick Town men’s team’s game against Haltwhistle Jubilee was postponed. Their rivals for top spot in the league, Wallington, collected another three points when they beat AFC Newbiggin 1-0.
They are five points ahead of Alnwick having played a game more.
Alnwick are in George Dobbins League Cup action on Saturday when they host Burradon and New Fordley.
Rothbury played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Whitburn & Cleadon FC in their Reeves Independent First Division game.
The home team started on the front foot with Lewis Leveny, Adam Bains and Chris Coe linking up well. They took the lead after 26 minutes when Bobby Stone collected a fantastic through ball from Paul Dunn and volleyed it into the net.
Whitburn & Cleadon grew into the game and the second 45 minutes saw more end-to-end action, with both teams seeing efforts hit the woodwork and missing good opportunities.
The visitors’ equaliser came late in the half from ex-Rothbury player Sean Caffrey.
Rothbury are fifth in the table. They are away at Newcastle East End this weekend.
Morpeth put five past Benton in their Team Valley Carpets Second Division clash.
Konnor Purvis scored a brace with the other goals coming from Will Pritchard, Jamie Carr and Charlie Williamson.
They remain one place below Amble – who didn’t play at the weekend – on goal difference, having played two games fewer.
North Sunderland’s game against Hazlerigg Victory was postponed.
Amble and North Sunderland face each other on Saturday and Morpeth travel to Cullercoats.