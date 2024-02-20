Alnwick Town Ladies finally won a cup semi-final when they beat the favourites, Newcastle United Development, on Sunday. Picture: Alnwick Town Ladies

Despite making the semi-final in five of the previous six seasons, Alnwick have failed to make the final on every previous occasion and were determined that this year would be different.

Two goals from Emily Henderson and one from Jess Morrison were enough to see the side through in what was, in truth, a more than convincing victory for the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were some outstanding displays across the pitch and youngster Libby Rees picked up the Opposition Player of the Match Award.

Alnwick will play Ponteland United in the final after they beat lower league West Allotment Celtic 2-0.

Alnwick Town men’s team’s game against Haltwhistle Jubilee was postponed. Their rivals for top spot in the league, Wallington, collected another three points when they beat AFC Newbiggin 1-0.

They are five points ahead of Alnwick having played a game more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick are in George Dobbins League Cup action on Saturday when they host Burradon and New Fordley.

Rothbury played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Whitburn & Cleadon FC in their Reeves Independent First Division game.

The home team started on the front foot with Lewis Leveny, Adam Bains and Chris Coe linking up well. They took the lead after 26 minutes when Bobby Stone collected a fantastic through ball from Paul Dunn and volleyed it into the net.

Whitburn & Cleadon grew into the game and the second 45 minutes saw more end-to-end action, with both teams seeing efforts hit the woodwork and missing good opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors’ equaliser came late in the half from ex-Rothbury player Sean Caffrey.

Rothbury are fifth in the table. They are away at Newcastle East End this weekend.

Morpeth put five past Benton in their Team Valley Carpets Second Division clash.

Konnor Purvis scored a brace with the other goals coming from Will Pritchard, Jamie Carr and Charlie Williamson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They remain one place below Amble – who didn’t play at the weekend – on goal difference, having played two games fewer.

North Sunderland’s game against Hazlerigg Victory was postponed.