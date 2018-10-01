Alnwick Ladies open with win

Alnwick Ladies 2-0 Cramlington United

Alnwick Town Ladies opened their North East Regional Women’s League campaign with a 2-0 home win over Cramlington United at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Alnwick, who have been involved in cup football in the early part of the season, dominated the game for long periods and goals from Patterson and Stafford got the Ladies off to a winning start, although they felt they did not make the most of the chances they created.

The victory puts the side in a mid-table position at this very early stage.