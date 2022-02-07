Alnwick Ladies lose to Nottingham Forest in FA Plate

Action from Alnwick Ladies v Nottingham Forest in the NWL FA Plate at St James’ Park on Sunday.

The visitors, who play in a division higher, were favourites to progress in the competition, but after seeing off Leeds United in the previous round, Alnwick gave a good account of themselves.

At half-time it remained 0-0, but in the second half, playing down the slope, Forest started to exert their authority and they eventually broke the deadlock with a header back across the goal following a free kick to the far post.

Alnwick are back in league action this Sunday (February 13) when they take on FC United of Manchester at home.

In the Northern Alliance Premier Division, Alnwick Town recorded a 7-0 home win over North Shields Athletic on Saturday.

The win puts Alnwick eighth in the table on 29 points from their 18 games. This Saturday they are away to sixth placed Newcastle Vhemfica.

In Division 1, Rothbury lost 3-1 away to Gosforth Bohemiens. The result means Rothbury are sitting fifth in the table with 30 points from 19 games played. On Saturday they are home to league leaders Cramlington United.

In the Division 3, North Sunderland maintained their recent run of good form with a 7-2 home win over Gosforth Bohemiens Reserves. Goalscorers for the Seahouses side were Chris Gardner with three, Tom Allan with two, Andrew Baillie and Kyle Jeffrey.

North Sunderland are fourth in the table with 29 points, nine points behind the leaders with two games in hand. On Saturday they are away to Whickham in the semi-final of the Cowey Cup, a match which was postponed due to the weather conditions a fortnight ago.

Alnwick Development had no game on Saturday - this weekend they are home to Blaydon Community.