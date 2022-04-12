Alnwick Ladies grace Elland Road pitch

Alnwick Town Ladies are still searching for their first league win of the season in the National Women’s League Division 1 North.

By Keith Hamblin
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:02 am
Alnwick Ladies pictured on the pitch at Elland Road.

On Sunday they travelled to take on Leeds United in a game which was played at Elland Road.

Unfortunately, their play was unable to match the surroundings and they slipped to a 6-0 defeat.

The loss leaves them rooted at the foot of the table with only two points from their 17 games.

On Sunday (April 17) they are away to Barnsley.

