Alnwick Ladies grace Elland Road pitch

Alnwick Ladies pictured on the pitch at Elland Road.

On Sunday they travelled to take on Leeds United in a game which was played at Elland Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately, their play was unable to match the surroundings and they slipped to a 6-0 defeat.

The loss leaves them rooted at the foot of the table with only two points from their 17 games.