Alnwick Ladies grace Elland Road pitch
Alnwick Town Ladies are still searching for their first league win of the season in the National Women’s League Division 1 North.
By Keith Hamblin
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:02 am
On Sunday they travelled to take on Leeds United in a game which was played at Elland Road.
Unfortunately, their play was unable to match the surroundings and they slipped to a 6-0 defeat.
The loss leaves them rooted at the foot of the table with only two points from their 17 games.
On Sunday (April 17) they are away to Barnsley.